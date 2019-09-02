PHOTOS: People prepare for Hurricane Dorian

Amalie Hennech, left, and her daughter Alexis Garlini, writes directions to her home, after trying unsuccessfully to evacuate her elderly friend Jack, right, who has advanced medical issues, from the Fairlane Harbor Homes, a trailer park community next to Indian River, during a mandatory evacuation, in preparation for Hurricane Dorian, in Vero Beach, Fla., Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. Some coastal areas are under a mandatory evacuation since the path of the storm is still uncertain. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)