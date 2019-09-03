PHOTOS: Memorial forms after California boat fire

KRQE News 13
Divers with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Dive Team prepare for a second day of searching for those still missing in Monday's fire on a dive boat, on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 in Santa Barbara, Calif. A fire raged through a boat carrying recreational scuba divers anchored near an island off the Southern California Coast on Monday, Sept. 2, leaving multiple people dead and little hope that any of the people still missing would be found alive. (AP Photo by Christian Monterrosa )
A diver with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Dive Team holds a wetsuit as he prepares for a second day of searching on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, in Santa Barbara, Calif. A fire raged through a boat carrying recreational scuba divers anchored near an island off the Southern California Coast on Monday, Sept. 2, leaving multiple people dead and little hope that any of the people still missing would be found alive. (AP Photo by Christian Monterrosa )
Local law enforcement and fire officials prepare for a second day of searching on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, in Santa Barbara, Calif. A fire raged through a boat carrying recreational scuba divers anchored near an island off the Southern California Coast on Monday, Sept. 2, leaving multiple people dead and little hope that any of the people still missing would be found alive. (AP Photo by Christian Monterrosa )
Divers with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Dive Team prepare to search for a second day for missing people following a dive boat fire off Southern California's coast that killed dozens sleeping below deck, in Santa Barbara, Calif., Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. (AP Photo by Christian Monterrosa )
Divers with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Dive Team prepare to search for missing people following a dive boat fire off Southern California's coast that killed dozens sleeping below deck, on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, in Santa Barbara, Calif. (AP Photo by Christian Monterrosa )
Divers with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Dive Team prepare for a second day of searching on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 in Santa Barbara, Calif. A fire raged through a boat carrying recreational scuba divers anchored near an island off the Southern California Coast on Monday, Sept. 2, leaving multiple people dead and little hope that any of the people still missing would be found alive. (AP Photo by Christian Monterrosa )
A U.S. flag flies at half-staff on the Sea Landing, where the Truth Aquatics office is situated, at Santa Barbara Harbor in Santa Barbara, Calif., Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. A boat carrying recreational scuba divers that caught a fire early Monday while anchored near Santa Cruz Island off the Southern California coast was owned and operated by Truth Aquatics. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
A pair of fins and flowers are placed on the outside of the Sea Landing at Santa Barbara Harbor in Santa Barbara, Calif., Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. A fire raged through a boat carrying recreational scuba divers anchored near an island off the Southern California coast early Monday, leaving multiple people dead and hope diminishing that any of the more than two dozen people still missing would be found alive. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Maya Upton, of Santa Barbara, Calif., places flowers outside of the Sea Landing at Santa Barbara Harbor in Santa Barbara on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Orlando Aldana, 42, of Santa Barbara, lights candles in honor of the victims at the growing memorial for those caught in the fire on the Conception boat, Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in Santa Barbara, Calif. A fire raged through the boat carrying recreational scuba divers anchored near an island off the Southern California coast early Monday, leaving multiple people dead and hope diminishing that any of the more than two dozen people still missing would be found alive. (AP Photo/Stefanie Dazio)
JJ Lambert, 38, and his fiancee, Jenna Marsala, 33, hang up a dive flag in remembrance of the victims of the Conception boat fire at a memorial site on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in Santa Barbara, Calif. A fire raged through the boat carrying recreational scuba divers anchored near an island off the Southern California coast early Monday, leaving multiple people dead and hope diminishing that any of the more than two dozen people still missing would be found alive. (AP Photo/Stefanie Dazio)
Flowers and messages are placed outside of the Sea Landing at Santa Barbara Harbor in Santa Barbara, Calif., Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. A fire raged through a boat carrying recreational scuba divers anchored near an island off the Southern California coast early Monday, leaving multiple people dead and hope diminishing that any of the more than two dozen people still missing would be found alive. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Flowers are placed at a dolphin statue at Santa Barbara Harbor in Santa Barbara, Calif., Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. A fire raged through a boat carrying recreational scuba divers anchored near an island off the Southern California coast early Monday, leaving multiple people dead and hope diminishing that any of the more than two dozen people still missing would be found alive. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Flowers are placed at a dolphin statue at Santa Barbara Harbor in Santa Barbara, Calif. Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. A fire raged through a boat carrying recreational scuba divers anchored near an island off the Southern California coast early Monday, leaving multiple people dead and hope diminishing that any of the more than two dozen people still missing would be found alive. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
James Miranda of Santa Barbara, takes a moment at a dock near the Sea Landing at Santa Barbara Harbor in Santa Barbara , Calif. Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)