PHOTOS: Communities mourn those killed in Texas, Ohio shootings

Family and friends gather for a funeral service for Jordan Anchondo at Evergreen Cemetery in El Paso, Texas on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. Andre and Jordan Anchondo, were among the several people killed last Saturday, when a gunman opened fire inside a Walmart packed with shoppers. Authorities say Jordan Anchondo was shielding the baby, while her husband shielded them both. (AP Photo/Jorge Salgado)
Mourners gather to attend the visitation services for Jordan Anchondo at San Jose Funeral Home in El Paso, Texas on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. Andre and Jordan Anchondo, were among the several people killed last Saturday, when a gunman opened fire inside a Walmart packed with shoppers. Authorities say Jordan Anchondo was shielding the baby, while her husband shielded them both. (AP Photo/Jorge Salgado)
Pall bearers roll out the casket containing the remains of Ivan Manzano, who was killed in the El Paso mass shooting, from a funeral home in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Families of those killed when a gunman opened fire at an El Paso Walmart are gathering at funerals on each side of the U.S.-Mexico border to remember loved ones. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)
EL PASO, TEXAS - AUGUST 09: Pallbearers wheel the casket of Angelina Englisbee, 86, who lost her life in the El Paso mass shooting at Walmart, following her funeral Mass at St. Pius X Church on August 9, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. She attended the church which is located just a few miles from the site of the shooting. She had eight children and had just gotten off a phone call with one of her sons, while in the checkout line, when the shooting occurred. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
EL PASO, TEXAS - AUGUST 09: People gather outside St. Pius X Church after the funeral Mass for Angelina Englisbee, 86, who lost her life in the El Paso mass shooting at Walmart, on August 9, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. She attended the church which is located just a few miles from the site of the shooting. She had eight children and had just gotten off a phone call with one of her sons, while in the checkout line when the shooting occurred. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
CIUDAD JUAREZ, MEXICO - AUGUST 08: Leopoldo Mendoza Marquez walks as he views flowers and awaits the funeral of his sister Elsa Mendoza Marquez, a Mexican schoolteacher and principal who was killed in the El Paso mass shooting, on August 8, 2019 in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. She crossed into El Paso on August 3rd to shop at Walmart when she was killed along with 21 others in the mass shooting. A total of eight Mexican nationals were killed. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
CIUDAD JUAREZ, MEXICO - AUGUST 08: Pallbearers carry the casket of Elsa Mendoza Marquez, a Mexican schoolteacher and principal who was killed in the El Paso mass shooting, before her burial, on August 8, 2019 in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. She crossed into El Paso on August 3rd to shop at Walmart when she was killed along with 21 others in the mass shooting. A total of eight Mexican nationals were killed. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
CIUDAD JUAREZ, MEXICO - AUGUST 08: Mourners embrace before the funeral of Elsa Mendoza Marquez, a Mexican schoolteacher and principal who was killed in the El Paso mass shooting, on August 8, 2019 in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. She crossed from Mexico into El Paso on August 3rd to shop at Walmart when she was killed along with 21 others in the mass shooting. A total of eight Mexican nationals were killed. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
EL PASO, TEXAS - AUGUST 09: A man walks past the 'El Paso Strong' mural painted by artists Gabe Vasquez and Justin Martinez following the mass shooting at Walmart, which killed 22 people, on August 9, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. A 21-year-old white male suspect remains in custody in El Paso which sits along the U.S.-Mexico border. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Friends and family mourn Derrick Fudge on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at a church in Springfield, Ohio. Fudge, 57, was the oldest of nine who were killed when a gunman opened fire outside a bar early Sunday in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Angie Wang)
SPRINGFIELD, OHIO - AUGUST 10: Mourners line up to attend the visitation of Derrick Fudge at St. John Missionary Baptist Church on August 10, 2019 in Springfield, Ohio. Fudge was one of nine people killed when 24-year-old Connor Betts opened fire with a AR-15 style rifle in the Oregon District in nearby Dayton. Fudge was out in the popular entertainment district with Dion Green, his only son, when he was shot. He died in his son's arms. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
SPRINGFIELD, OHIO - AUGUST 10: The remains of Derrick Fudge, 57, are carried from St. John Missionary Baptist Church following his funeral service on August 10, 2019 in Springfield, Ohio. Fudge was one of nine people killed when 24-year-old Connor Betts opened fire with a AR-15 style rifle in the Oregon District in nearby Dayton. Fudge was out in the popular entertainment district with his only son, Dion Green, when he was shot. He died in his son's arms. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)