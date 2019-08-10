PHOTOS: Communities mourn those killed in Texas, Ohio shootings

EL PASO, TEXAS - AUGUST 09: Pallbearers wheel the casket of Angelina Englisbee, 86, who lost her life in the El Paso mass shooting at Walmart, following her funeral Mass at St. Pius X Church on August 9, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. She attended the church which is located just a few miles from the site of the shooting. She had eight children and had just gotten off a phone call with one of her sons, while in the checkout line, when the shooting occurred. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)