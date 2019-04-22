PHOTOS: Bonnets, costumes on display at NYC’s Easter Parade

KRQE News 13
by: Staff
A costumed participant marches during the Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival, Sunday, April 21, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon) (Jeenah Moom)
Participants wearing costumes and hats march during the Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival, Sunday, April 21, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon) (Jeenah Moom)
Participants wearing costumes and hats march during the Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival, Sunday, April 21, 2019 in New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon) (Jeenah Moom)
Costumed revelers march during the Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival, Sunday, April 21, 2019 in New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)
Costumed revelers march during the Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival, Sunday, April 21, 2019 in New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon) (Jeenah Moom)
A participants wears a hat during the Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival, Sunday, April 21, 2019 in New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon) (Jeenah Moom)
A costumed reveler marches during the Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival, Sunday, April 21, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon) (Jeenah Moom)
Dogs dressed in costumes participate in the Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival, Sunday, April 21, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon) (Jeenah Moom)
A dog is dressed in a costume during the Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival, Sunday, April 21, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon) (Jeenah Moom)
A NYPD officer wears rabbit ears during the Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival, Sunday, April 21, 2019 in New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon) (Jeenah Moom)
Participants wearing costumes and hats poses for a photo during the Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival, Sunday, April 21, 2019 in New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon) (Jeenah Moom)