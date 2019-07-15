PHOTOS: Apollo 11 moon landing had thousands working behind scenes

Former Navy frogman Clancy Hatleberg, who was the first person to interact with the Apollo 11 crew when they returned to earth from the moon on July 24, 1969, sits in his home Friday, July 11, 2019 in Laurel, Md. "When you stop to think about it, the thousands of us who were all participating that day to bring the astronauts home safely, we all had clean clothes, showers, hot meals and they had been hurtling through space," he said. "They were the ones who risked their lives to take that giant leap for all mankind. They're the heroes and they always will be _ in my heart." (AP Photo/Steve Ruark)