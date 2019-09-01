PHOTOS: 7 killed 22 injured in west Texas shooting

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents speak with a local police officer in a gravel lot next to an Odessa, Texas, movie theater Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, where authorities say the suspected shooter in Saturday's rampage was killed. The death toll in the West Texas shooting rampage increased to Sunday as authorities investigated why a man stopped by state troopers for failing to signal a left turn opened fire on them and fled, shooting over a dozen people as he drove before being killed by officers outside a movie theater. (AP Photo/Jake Bleiberg)