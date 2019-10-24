Nationals defeat Astros 12-3 in World Series Game 2

Photo Galleries
Posted: / Updated:

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg throws during the first inning of Game 2 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander tries to make a play on a ball hit by Washington Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman during the fourth inning of Game 2 of the baseball World Series Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Washington Nationals' Asdrubal Cabrera hits a two-run scoring single during the seventh inning of Game 2 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Fans watch during the seventh inning of Game 2 of the baseball World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Washington Nationals' Adam Eaton celebrates after a home run off Houston Astros relief pitcher Josh James during the eighth inning of Game 2 of the baseball World Series Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Washington Nationals' Adam Eaton celebrates his two-run home run with Victor Robles during the eighth inning of Game 2 of the baseball World Series against the Washington Nationals Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Share this story