Mug Shot Gallery: June 2019

Querida Padilla was charged after OMI declared her son's death as a homicide. An autopsy found the child had signs of trauma to his head and neck. (6/4/19)
Jimmy Adams was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated DWI after hopping curbs and medians in his SUV.
Seventeen-year-old Nathaniel Valenzuela was arrested after the Violent Crime Task Force found multiple weapons and a stash of Fentanyl on his property. (6/5/19)
Aldo Jones is accused of fatally stabbing a man in the parking lot of a Sonic Drive-In. (6/7/19)
Felix Perez-Ramirez is charged with two counts of robbery. A woman also accuses him of trying to kidnap her at knifepoint. (6/7/19)
Officers made eight felony arrests, four of which allegedly sold narcotics directly to undercover detectives. (6/8/19)
Police say that this week, arrest warrants were issued for Andrew Garcia, Eric Emerson, and Damaris Marquez for the 2017 murder of 39-year-old Audra Willis.
James Chavez, 28, is charged with indecent exposure after allegedly exposing himself to a woman at Hobby Lobby. 6/12/19)
James Arthur Lovato is charged with the murder of his ex-girlfriend Rita Jaramillo. (6/12/19)
Mark Pino was twice charged with aggravated DWI at the same intersection in two months. (6/12/19)
Gilfrey Gregory was arrested in Lordsburg for a Massachusetts murder. (6/14/19)
Brandon Padilla, a member of Mayor Keller's communication dept. was arrested for DWI.