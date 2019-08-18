Mug Shot Gallery: August 2019

KRQE News 13
Devlin Harding is accused of kidnapping and child abuse. (8/1/19)
Ashley Scott was charged with maliciously killing an animal after witnesses say she threw her puppy off a third-floor balcony. (8/1/19)
Jacquan Abe is facing charges for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and robbery with a deadly weapon. (8/9/19)
Francisco Gomez and Jeannine Willard were charged with receiving and transferring a stolen credit card after being seen on camera using a missing veteran's cards. (8/10/19)
Brandon Montoya is accused of breaking into the Lovelace Hospital and a home, causing over $1,000 in damages. (8/11/19)
Jerred Holguin is accused of shooting and killing a man at a car wash in Albuquerque. (8/12/19)
Justin Reynolds arrested for being in possession of a firearm and having a felony warrant. (8/12/19)
Justin Herron is facing capital murder charges in Texas for allegedly killing his pregnant teenage girlfriend. (8/12/19)
Gilbert Valdez is accused of damaging 15 Santa Fe businesses after vandalizing windows of shops. (813/19)
Aaron Spaulding is facing animal cruelty charges after his cat tested positive for meth. (8/13/19)
Joeniqua Grant has been charged with three counts of child abuse, DUI, careless driving, and concealing her identity. (814/19)
Julian Lerma is charged with murder following a shooting at an Albuquerque party in July. (8/15/19)
Raul Vargas is accused of robbing a family at a cemetery and is facing 20 years in federal prison for a separate crime. (8/15/19)