Jon Jones, Holly Holm, and Diego Sanchez at UFC 239

KRQE News 13
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 06: Jon Jones of the United States talks with President of the Ultimate Fighting Championship Dana White after defeating Thiago Santos of Brazil during their UFC Light Heavyweight Title bout at T-Mobile Arena on July 06, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 06: Jon Jones of the United States reacts after defeating Thiago Santos of Brazil during their UFC Light Heavyweight Title bout at T-Mobile Arena on July 06, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 06: Jon Jones of the United States hugs Thiago Santos of Brazil after their UFC Light Heavyweight Title bout at T-Mobile Arena on July 06, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Jones defeated Santos by decision. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 06: Jon Jones of the United States kicks Thiago Santos of Brazil during their UFC Light Heavyweight Title bout at T-Mobile Arena on July 06, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 06: (L-R) Jon Jones of the United States is punched by Thiago Santos of Brazil during their UFC Light Heavyweight Title bout at T-Mobile Arena on July 06, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 06: (L-R) Thiago Santos of Brazil is kicked by Jon Jones of the United States during their UFC Light Heavyweight Title bout at T-Mobile Arena on July 06, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 06: Jon Jones of the United States Kicks Thiago Santos of Brazil during their UFC Light Heavyweight Title bout at T-Mobile Arena on July 06, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 06: Jon Jones of the United States looks on during his UFC Light Heavyweight Title bout against Thiago Santos of Brazil at T-Mobile Arena on July 06, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 06: Amanda Nunes of Brazil talks with President of the Ultimate Fighting Challenge Dana White after defeating Holly Holm of the United States by Technical knock out during their UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title bout at T-Mobile Arena on July 06, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 06: Amanda Nunes of Brazil consoles Holly Holm of the United States after knocking her out during their UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title bout at T-Mobile Arena on July 06, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 06: Amanda Nunes of Brazil reacts after defeating Holly Holm of the United States during their UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title bout at T-Mobile Arena on July 06, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 06: Holly Holm of the United States looks on after being knocked out by Amanda Nunes of Brazil during their UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title bout at T-Mobile Arena on July 06, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 06: Holly Holm of the United States is tended to by referee Marc Goddard after being knocked out by Amanda Nunes of Brazil during their UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title bout at T-Mobile Arena on July 06, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 06: Amanda Nunes of Brazil knocks out Holly Holm of the United States during their UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title bout at T-Mobile Arena on July 06, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 06: Amanda Nunes of Brazil is punched by Holly Holm of the United States during their UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title bout at T-Mobile Arena on July 06, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 06: Diego Sanchez of the United States botom is punched by Michael Chiesa of the United States during their UFC 239 Welterweight bout at T-Mobile Arena on July 06, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 06: (L-R) Diego Sanchez of the United States botom is choked by Michael Chiesa of the United States during their UFC 239 Welterweight bout at T-Mobile Arena on July 06, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 06: (L-R) Michael Chiesa of the United States reacts after defeating Diego Sanchez of the United States during their UFC 239 Welterweight bout at T-Mobile Arena on July 06, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)