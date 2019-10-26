PHOTOS: Houston Astros lead Washington Nationals in Game 3

KRQE News 13
Washington Nationals right fielder Adam Eaton catches a fly ball hit by Houston Astros' Josh Reddick during the sixth inning of Game 3 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Washington Nationals' Victor Robles steals second with Houston Astros' Carlos Correa covering during the sixth inning of Game 3 of the baseball World Series Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Washington Nationals' Trea Turner falls to the ground after getting hit with foul ball during the inning of Game 3 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Houston Astros relief pitcher Will Harris throws against the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning of Game 3 of the baseball World Series Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
A fan gestures the baby shark as Washington Nationals' Gerardo Parra bats during the sixth inning of Game 3 of the baseball World Series Houston Astros Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Washington Nationals' Howie Kendrick hits a single during the eighth inning of Game 3 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)