Hats of the 2019 Kentucky Derby

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

A view of a woman wearing a hat prior to the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 04, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

A woman wearing a festive hat looks on prior to the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 04, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

A woman wearing a festive hat looks on prior to the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 04, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

A view of a woman wearing a hat prior to the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 04, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

A woman wearing a festive hat looks on prior to the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 04, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

 A view of a woman wearing a hat prior to the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 04, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

A man in a hat poses prior to the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 04, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

A view of a woman wearing a hat prior to the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 04, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

A man wearing a festive hat looks on prior to the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 04, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

A woman in a hat poses prior to the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 04, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

 A woman wearing a festive hat looks on prior to the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 04, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Guests attend the 145th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 04, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Churchill Downs)

Guests attend the 145th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 04, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Churchill Downs)

A guest, hat detail, attends the 145th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 04, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Churchill Downs)

