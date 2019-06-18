Photos: Gloria Vanderbilt, 1924-2019

Accompanied by a boduguard, a nurse, and a chauffeur, little Gloria Vanderbilt enters the home of her mother, Gloria Morgan Vanderbilt, in midtown Manhattan, New York, April 22, 1935, for a Easter weekend visit. Nicknamed "poor little rich girl" by the press, the 11-year-old heiress to a $ 4,000 000 fortune from her late father, Reginald Vanderbilt, is subject of a fierce custody battle between her mother and her paternal aunt, Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney, who was granted with legal guardianship over her niece. (AP Photo)