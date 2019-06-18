Photos: Gloria Vanderbilt, 1924-2019

KRQE News 13
Accompanied by a boduguard, a nurse, and a chauffeur, little Gloria Vanderbilt enters the home of her mother, Gloria Morgan Vanderbilt, in midtown Manhattan, New York, April 22, 1935, for a Easter weekend visit. Nicknamed "poor little rich girl" by the press, the 11-year-old heiress to a $ 4,000 000 fortune from her late father, Reginald Vanderbilt, is subject of a fierce custody battle between her mother and her paternal aunt, Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney, who was granted with legal guardianship over her niece. (AP Photo)
Gloria Vanderbilt, 17-year-old heiress to the $ 4,000 000 fortune of her late father, Reginald Vanderbilt, celebrates her engagement to Pasquale "Pat" Di Cicco, a Hollywood actor's agent, at New York's Stork Club, December 12, 1941. Gloria's mother, Mrs. Gloria Morgan Vanderbilt, announced that the couple will marry on Christmas Day in California. (AP Photo)
Gloria Vanderbilt, center, who made her New York debut in "The Time of Your Life" at Nina's La Rue, on East 58th Street, in New York, January 19, 1955 At the table from left: Franchot Tone; Vanderbilt and Alvin "Shipwreck" Kelly. (AP Photo/Matty Zimmerman)
Railroad heiress Gloria Vanderbilt Cooper is seen in this January 4, 1964 photograph. (AP Photo)
Gloria Vanderbilt arrives with her husband Wyatt Cooper at Truman Capote's Black and White Ball at the Plaza Hotel's Grand Ballroom in New York City on November 28, 1966. (AP Photo)
FILE--Heiress Gloria Vanderbilt walks down a a New York street in this undated photo from files. Vanderbilt, who inherited part of the Vanderbilt railroad fortune and made money herself with designer jeans, is selling off property to pay tax bills, the New York Post reported Wednesday. According to the report, she owes the government $2.5 million due to a tax lien filed against her personal IRS returns from 1979, 1980, 1982 and 1992. (AP Photo/New York Post)
Anderson Cooper and Gloria Vanderbilt attend the premiere of "Nothing Left Unsaid" at the Time Warner Center on Monday, April 4, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)