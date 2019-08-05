PHOTOS: El Paso community unites after mass shooting

EL PASO, TEXAS - AUGUST 04: People donate blood at a Vitalant donation center the day after a mass shooting which left at least 20 people dead on August 4, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. The El Paso community was encouraged yesterday to donate blood for victims of the attacks. A 21-year-old male suspect was taken into custody in the city which sits along the U.S.-Mexico border. At least 26 people were wounded. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)