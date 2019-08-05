PHOTOS: El Paso community unites after mass shooting

KRQE News 13
EL PASO, TEXAS - AUGUST 04: Flowers and mementos are seen at a makeshift memorial outside Walmart, near the scene of a mass shooting which left at least 20 people dead, on August 4, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. A 21-year-old male suspect was taken into custody in the city which sits along the U.S.-Mexico border. At least 26 people were wounded. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
EL PASO, TEXAS - AUGUST 04: A woman lights a candle at a makeshift memorial outside Walmart, near the scene of a mass shooting which left at least 20 people dead, on August 4, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. A 21-year-old male suspect was taken into custody in the city which sits along the U.S.-Mexico border. At least 26 people were wounded. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
EL PASO, TEXAS - AUGUST 04: A woman walks away from a makeshift memorial outside Walmart, near the scene of a mass shooting which left at least 20 people dead, on August 4, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. A 21-year-old male suspect, identified as Patrick Crusius from a Dallas suburb, surrendered to police at the scene. At least 26 people were wounded in the shooting. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
EL PASO, TEXAS - AUGUST 04: Jessica (L) and Kalani Windham leave flowers and a candle outside Walmart, near the scene of a mass shooting which left at least 20 people dead, on August 4, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. A 21-year-old male suspect, identified as Patrick Crusius from a Dallas suburb, surrendered to police at the scene. At least 26 people were wounded in the shooting. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
EL PASO, TEXAS - AUGUST 04: A sign is posted near the scene of a mass shooting which left at least 20 people dead on August 4, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. A 21-year-old male suspect was taken into custody in the city which sits along the U.S.-Mexico border. At least 26 people were wounded. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
EL PASO, TEXAS - AUGUST 03: People hold hands during a vigil for victims at St Pius X Church, after a mass shooting which left at least 20 people dead, on August 3, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. A 21-year-old male suspect was taken into custody. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
EL PASO, TEXAS - AUGUST 03: Texas Governor Greg Abbott visits St Pius X Church following a vigil for victims after a mass shooting which left at least 20 people dead on August 3, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. A 21-year-old white male suspect was taken into custody in the city which sits along the U.S.-Mexico border. At least 26 people were wounded. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
EL PASO, TEXAS - AUGUST 04: People wait their turn to donate blood at a Vitalant donation center the day after a mass shooting which left at least 20 people dead on August 4, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. A 21-year-old male suspect was taken into custody in the city which sits along the U.S.-Mexico border. At least 26 people were wounded. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
EL PASO, TEXAS - AUGUST 04: People donate blood at a Vitalant donation center the day after a mass shooting which left at least 20 people dead on August 4, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. The El Paso community was encouraged yesterday to donate blood for victims of the attacks. A 21-year-old male suspect was taken into custody in the city which sits along the U.S.-Mexico border. At least 26 people were wounded. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)