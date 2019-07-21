2019 International Comic-Con

KRQE News 13
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 20: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been edited using digital filters) A cosplayer dressed as Catwoman attends the 2019 Comic-Con International on July 20, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 20: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been edited using digital filters) A cosplayer attends the 2019 Comic-Con International on July 20, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 20: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been edited using digital filters) A cosplayer dressed as Willy Wonka attends the 2019 Comic-Con International on July 20, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 20: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been edited using digital filters) Cosplayers attend the 2019 Comic-Con International on July 20, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 20: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been edited using digital filters) A cosplayer dressed as Daredevil attends the 2019 Comic-Con International on July 20, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 20: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been edited using digital filters) Cosplayers attends the 2019 Comic-Con International on July 20, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 20: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been edited using digital filters) A cosplayer dressed as Rufio attends the 2019 Comic-Con International on July 20, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 20: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been edited using digital filters) A cosplayer dressed as Star-Lord attends the 2019 Comic-Con International on July 20, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 19: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been edited using digital filters) A general view of a Pizza Planet truck during the 2019 Comic-Con International on July 19, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 19: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been edited using digital filters) A cosplayer dressed as Spider-Man attends the 2019 Comic-Con International on July 19, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 19: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been edited using digital filters) A cosplayer dressed as Dr. Strange attends the 2019 Comic-Con International on July 19, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 19: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been edited using digital filters) Cosplayers attend the 2019 Comic-Con International on July 19, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 19: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been edited using digital filters) Cosplayers dressed as characters from the movie 'Us' attend the 2019 Comic-Con International on July 19, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 19: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been edited using digital filters) A cosplayer dressed as Lord Voldemort from Harry Potter attends the 2019 Comic-Con International on July 19, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 19: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been edited using digital filters) A cosplayer attend the 2019 Comic-Con International on July 19, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 18: A cosplayer dressed as Rocko from Rocko's Modern Life attends 2019 Comic-Con International on July 18, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Angela Papuga/Getty Images)