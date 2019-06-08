2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup-June 8

KRQE News 13
by: KRQE Media
Players of Norway celebrate with fans following victory in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group A match between Norway and Nigeria at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 08, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)
Caroline Graham Hansen of Norway runs with the ball past Ngozi Okobi of Nigeria during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group A match between Norway and Nigeria at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 08, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images) (Robert Cianflone)
Faith Michael of Nigeria is stretchered off the pitch with an injury during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group A match between Norway and Nigeria at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 08, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images) (Robert Cianflone)
Faith Michael of Nigeria receives medical attention during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group A match between Norway and Nigeria at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 08, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)
Faith Michael of Nigeria goes down with an injury during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group A match between Norway and Nigeria at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 08, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)
Rita Chikwelu of Nigeria battles for possession with Caroline Graham Hansen of Norway during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group A match between Norway and Nigeria at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 08, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images) (Robert Cianflone)
Desire Oparanozie of Nigeria and Ingrid Moe Wold of Norway battle for possession during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group A match between Norway and Nigeria at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 08, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images) (Robert Cianflone)
Players of Norway celebrate their side's third goal after Osinachi Ohale of Nigeria scores an own goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group A match between Norway and Nigeria at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 08, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images) (Robert Cianflone)
Lisa-Marie Utland of Norway is challenged by Onome Ebi of Nigeria during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group A match between Norway and Nigeria at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 08, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images) (Robert Cianflone)
Maren Mjelde of Norway is closed down by Desire Oparanozie of Nigeria during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group A match between Norway and Nigeria at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 08, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images) (Robert Cianflone)
Ingrid Hjelmseth of Norway catches the ball during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group A match between Norway and Nigeria at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 08, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)
Halimatu Ayinde of Nigeria battles for possession with Guro Reiten of Norway during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group A match between Norway and Nigeria at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 08, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images) (Robert Cianflone)
Players of Nigeria pose for a team photograph prior to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group A match between Norway and Nigeria at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 08, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)
Players of Norway pose for a team photograph prior to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group A match between Norway and Nigeria at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 08, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)
General view inside the stadium as players line up prior to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group A match between Norway and Nigeria at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 08, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)
A Nigeria fan shows support prior to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group A match between Norway and Nigeria at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 08, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)
Norway fans apply face paint prior to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group A match between Norway and Nigeria at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 08, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)
A colourful Norway fan looks on prior to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group A match between Norway and Nigeria at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 08, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)
Players of Spain celebrate and acknowledge the fans following victory in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group B match between Spain and South Africa at Stade Oceane on June 08, 2019 in Le Havre, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)
Janine Van Wyk of South Africa shakes hands with Jennifer Hermoso of Spain following the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group B match between Spain and South Africa at Stade Oceane on June 08, 2019 in Le Havre, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images) (Alex Grimm)
Noko Matlou and Andile Dlamini of South Africa react during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group B match between Spain and South Africa at Stade Oceane on June 08, 2019 in Le Havre, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)
Lucia Garcia of Spain shoots wide as she is put under pressure by Jermaine Seoposenwe and Andile Dlamini of South Africa during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group B match between Spain and South Africa at Stade Oceane on June 08, 2019 in Le Havre, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images) (Alex Grimm)
Lucia Garcia of Spain celebrates after scoring her team's third goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group B match between Spain and South Africa at Stade Oceane on June 08, 2019 in Le Havre, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images) (Alex Grimm)
Lucia Garcia of Spain runs with the ball past Leandra Smeda and Andile Dlamini of South Africa to score her team's third goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group B match between Spain and South Africa at Stade Oceane on June 08, 2019 in Le Havre, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images) (Alex Grimm)
Kholosa Biyana of South Africa reacts during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group B match between Spain and South Africa at Stade Oceane on June 08, 2019 in Le Havre, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)
Lucia Garcia and Alexia Putellas of Spain battle for possession with Janine Van Wyk and Noko Matlou of South Africa during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group B match between Spain and South Africa at Stade Oceane on June 08, 2019 in Le Havre, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images) (Alex Grimm)
Virginia Torrecilla and Nahikari Garcia of Spain celebrate a goal that is disallowed during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group B match between Spain and South Africa at Stade Oceane on June 08, 2019 in Le Havre, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images) (Alex Grimm)
Jennifer Hermoso of Spain scores her team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group B match between Spain and South Africa at Stade Oceane on June 08, 2019 in Le Havre, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)
Referee Maria Carvajal shows a yellow card to Nothando Vilakazi of South Africa during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group B match between Spain and South Africa at Stade Oceane on June 08, 2019 in Le Havre, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images) (Alex Grimm)
Marion Caldentey of Spain is challenged by Lebohang Ramalepe of South Africa during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group B match between Spain and South Africa at Stade Oceane on June 08, 2019 in Le Havre, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images) (Alex Grimm)
Linda Motlhalo of South Africa is challenged by Virginia Torrecilla and Vicky Losada of Spain during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group B match between Spain and South Africa at Stade Oceane on June 08, 2019 in Le Havre, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images) (Alex Grimm)
Thembi Kgatlana of South Africa celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group B match between Spain and South Africa at Stade Oceane on June 08, 2019 in Le Havre, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images) (Alex Grimm)
Maria Leon of Spain jumps for the ball during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group B match between Spain and South Africa at Stade Oceane on June 08, 2019 in Le Havre, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)
Amanda Mthandi of South Africa is put under pressure by Vicky Losada of Spain as she controls the ball during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group B match between Spain and South Africa at Stade Oceane on June 08, 2019 in Le Havre, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images) (Alex Grimm)
Ode Fulutudilu of South Africa is challenged by Irene Paredes of Spain during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group B match between Spain and South Africa at Stade Oceane on June 08, 2019 in Le Havre, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images) (Alex Grimm)
Players of Spain huddle on the pitch prior to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group B match between Spain and South Africa at Stade Oceane on June 08, 2019 in Le Havre, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)
Fans of Spain show their support prior to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group B match between Spain and South Africa at Stade Oceane on June 08, 2019 in Le Havre, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)
Fans of South Africa show their support prior to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group B match between Spain and South Africa at Stade Oceane on June 08, 2019 in Le Havre, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)
Fans of Spain look on prior to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group B match between Spain and South Africa at Stade Oceane on June 08, 2019 in Le Havre, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)
Fans of South Africa look on prior to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group B match between Spain and South Africa at Stade Oceane on June 08, 2019 in Le Havre, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)
Fans of South Africa look on prior to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group B match between Spain and South Africa at Stade Oceane on June 08, 2019 in Le Havre, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)
Mascot Ettie poses with fans prior to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group B match between Spain and South Africa at Stade Oceane on June 08, 2019 in Le Havre, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)
Kathrin Hendrich of Germany interacts with fans following the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group B match between Germany and China PR at Roazhon Park on June 08, 2019 in Rennes, France. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)
Giulia Gwinn of Germany scores her team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group B match between Germany and China PR at Roazhon Park on June 08, 2019 in Rennes, France. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Shanshan Liu of China heads the ball clear during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group B match between Germany and China PR at Roazhon Park on June 08, 2019 in Rennes, France. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Almuth Schult of Germany reacts during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group B match between Germany and China PR at Roazhon Park on June 08, 2019 in Rennes, France. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)
Giulia Gwinn of Germany celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group B match between Germany and China PR at Roazhon Park on June 08, 2019 in Rennes, France. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images) (Maja Hitij)
Lena Oberdorf of Germany runs with the ball during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group B match between Germany and China PR at Roazhon Park on June 08, 2019 in Rennes, France. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Sara Daebritz of Germany is challenged by Peng Han of China during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group B match between Germany and China PR at Roazhon Park on June 08, 2019 in Rennes, France. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Players of China prepare for the second half of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group B match between Germany and China PR at Roazhon Park on June 08, 2019 in Rennes, France. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Players of Germany huddle on the pitch prior to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group B match between Germany and China PR at Roazhon Park on June 08, 2019 in Rennes, France. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)
Giulia Gwinn of Germany is put under pressure by Haiyan Wu of China during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group B match between Germany and China PR at Roazhon Park on June 08, 2019 in Rennes, France. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)
Rui Zhang of China heads towards goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group B match between Germany and China PR at Roazhon Park on June 08, 2019 in Rennes, France. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Jiahui Lou of China receives medical treatment during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group B match between Germany and China PR at Roazhon Park on June 08, 2019 in Rennes, France. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)
Shimeng Peng of China punches the ball during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group B match between Germany and China PR at Roazhon Park on June 08, 2019 in Rennes, France. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)
Melanie Leupolz of Germany battles for possession with Yasha Gu of China during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group B match between Germany and China PR at Roazhon Park on June 08, 2019 in Rennes, France. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) (Richard Heathcote)
Shanshan Wang of China plays the ball during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group B match between Germany and China PR at Roazhon Park on June 08, 2019 in Rennes, France. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Alexandra Popp of Germany jumps for the ball with Shanshan Liu of China during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group B match between Germany and China PR at Roazhon Park on June 08, 2019 in Rennes, France. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images) (Maja Hitij)
Alexandra Popp of Germany reacts during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group B match between Germany and China PR at Roazhon Park on June 08, 2019 in Rennes, France. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)
Yasha Gu of China runs with the ball during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group B match between Germany and China PR at Roazhon Park on June 08, 2019 in Rennes, France. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Svenja Huth of Germany is put under pressure by Haiyan Wu of China during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group B match between Germany and China PR at Roazhon Park on June 08, 2019 in Rennes, France. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)
Dzsenifer Marozsan of Germany carries the ball during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group B match between Germany and China PR at Roazhon Park on June 08, 2019 in Rennes, France. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)
Dzsenifer Marozsan of Germany reacts during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group B match between Germany and China PR at Roazhon Park on June 08, 2019 in Rennes, France. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)
Shimeng Peng of China looks on during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group B match between Germany and China PR at Roazhon Park on June 08, 2019 in Rennes, France. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)
Melanie Leupolz of Germany battles for possession with Rui Zhang of China during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group B match between Germany and China PR at Roazhon Park on June 08, 2019 in Rennes, France. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images) (Maja Hitij)
Svenja Huth of Germany battles for possession with Rui Zhang of China during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group B match between Germany and China PR at Roazhon Park on June 08, 2019 in Rennes, France. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images) (Maja Hitij)
Sara Daebritz of Germany shoots towards goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group B match between Germany and China PR at Roazhon Park on June 08, 2019 in Rennes, France. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)
Giulia Gwinn of Germany battles for possession with Shanshan Liu of China during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group B match between Germany and China PR at Roazhon Park on June 08, 2019 in Rennes, France. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) (Richard Heathcote)
Players of Germany line up prior to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group B match between Germany and China PR at Roazhon Park on June 08, 2019 in Rennes, France. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)
Players of China line up prior to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group B match between Germany and China PR at Roazhon Park on June 08, 2019 in Rennes, France. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)
Fans look on prior to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group B match between Germany and China PR at Roazhon Park on June 08, 2019 in Rennes, France. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)
A fan of China looks on prior to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group B match between Germany and China PR at Roazhon Park on June 08, 2019 in Rennes, France. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Fans enjoy the pre match atmosphere prior to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group B match between Germany and China PR at Roazhon Park on June 08, 2019 in Rennes, France. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)
A fan of China looks on prior to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group B match between Germany and China PR at Roazhon Park on June 08, 2019 in Rennes, France. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)