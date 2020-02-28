ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – February is Heart Month and making the right choices can go a long way to lowering your risk of heart disease.

Jeanine Patterson, a Registered Nurse who focuses on educating about health promotion and disease prevention from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico talked about ways to lower your risk for heart disease and how to improve your overall heart health Friday.

Heart disease or cardiovascular disease is also sometimes called Coronary Artery Disease. It’s the leading cause of death for men and women in the United States. The disease is responsible for one in every three deaths.

There are many risk factors for heart disease. Some factors you cannot control like age and family history. However, making some changes in your lifestyle can reduce your chance of having heart disease. Controllable risk factors for heart disease include diet, activity level, stress, weight, smoking and drinking.

Heart disease occurs when plaque develops in the arteries and blood vessels that lead to the heart. The plaque is a waxy substance made up of cholesterol, fatty molecules and minerals that accumulate in arteries over time. This then blocks important nutrients and oxygen from reaching your heart and can cause a heart attack.

Warning Signs of Heart Disease

Chest pain-heavy “like an elephant sitting on your chest”

Radiated pain around your chest (neck, shoulders, abdomen, arms, back, jaw)

Trouble Breathing

Excessive Sweating

Severe fatigue

Lightheadedness

Palpitations

Indigestion

Healthy Tips People Could Follow to Improve their Heart Health