What to expect from Las Vegas’ only New Year’s Eve fireworks show

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) –Although there won’t be the annual New Year’s Eve fireworks show on the Las Vegas Strip, there will be one in downtown Las Vegas from the rooftop of the Plaza Hotel & Casino. KRQE’s sister station, 8 News Now got a preview of the pyrotechnics that will welcome in 2021.

Nathan Tanner, the pyrotechnics director at the Plaza, explains how this fireworks show will be different that what is usually done on the Strip. “The things they usually use on the Strip is a 1.3 G explosive. Those type of shells have mortar shells, lift charges, more of an explosion. What we have here is closer to a 1.4 G class. It’s a close proximity. We also throw in a lot of stage pyro too.”

Tanner says revelers can expect a more immersive experience. “I like to make this a 360 display. I’ll put the audience in the middle of the show. I like it where the audience is looking all around, instead of just sitting there looking in the distance.”

The Plaza is the only Las Vegas property doing a fireworks show. “We definitely wish we weren’t the only show in town. Vegas isn’t the same without its live talent. We are currently thinking about others like us who are ready to get back to work. For us, it’s about them,” Tanner said.

The fireworks will go off at midnight and you can watch it live on KLAS-TV, Channel 8 and 8NewsNow.com in a special “Las Vegas New Year’s Eve Countdown to 2021,” which will be broadcast across 13 West Coast TV markets, showcasing Las Vegas entertainment acts, celebrity greetings, celebrations as the clock strikes midnight on the East Coast, Midwest, Rocky Mountains and West Coast.

