Thousands of fireworks light up Las Vegas sky

More than 80,000 pyrotechnics lit up the Las Vegas sky for one of the best fireworks shows in the country as thousands of revelers welcomed the New Year.

The fireworks were launched from seven casino rooftops along Las Vegas Boulevard from the MGM Grand to the Stratosphere creating a spectacular 8-minute show for “America’s Party 2019.” This year’s theme was Las Vegas Nights.

Around 375,000 people were expected on the Las Vegas Strip to usher in the New Year. Thousands more gathered in the downtown area for live music.