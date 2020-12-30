Souper Bowl of Caring aims to combat hunger within the community

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Souper Bowl of Caring empowers youth to tackle hunger all while using the energy of the big game. Executive Director Alison Reese discusses how the movement is inspiring people nationwide.

The Souper Bowl of Caring started 30 years ago in South Carolina on Super Bowl Sunday. It all began with a prayer, mindful of those who don’t have a bowl full of soup to eat.

This initiated a movement that unites groups around communities all around the U.S. to tackle hunger using the energy from the largest sporting event in the nation. This comes as the nation faces an unprecedented need with many individuals facing food insecurity.

The Souper Bowl of Caring has created the Tackle Hunger Map that allows users to find local charities in their neighborhood, zip code, and city. You can also text the word NYE DONATE to 26989 to give now to an Albuquerque food charity of your choice.

