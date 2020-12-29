Ring in New Year in small groups, no big event planned, LVCVA says

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 01: Fireworks illuminate the skyline over the Las Vegas Strip during an eight-minute-long pyrotechnics show put on by Fireworks by Grucci titled “America’s Party 2020” during a New Year’s Eve celebration on January 1, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. About 400,000 visitors gathered to watch more than 80,000 fireworks shoot from the rooftops of seven hotel-casinos to welcome the new year. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In a year unlike any other, Las Vegas which normally sees a huge New Year’s Eve celebration, is expecting to see smaller and much quieter celebrating. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority wants to remind people that there are no planned outside events or fireworks on the Las Vegas Strip.

In the downtown area, the Fremont Street Experience will remain open but with no live entertainment and people will be charged a $25 security fee to walk along that portion of Fremont Street. Currently, the only planned fireworks exhibit will be from the rooftop of the Plaza Hotel & Casino. “The best way to ring in the new year is in small groups with advance reservations at your favorite restaurant, casino, resort or attraction or from the comfort of your home,” according to the LVCVA.

You can do that by watching KLAS-TV, Channel 8 and 8NewsNow.com’s 3.5-hour special, “Las Vegas New Year’s Eve Countdown to 2021,” which will be broadcast across 13 West Coast TV markets, showcasing Las Vegas entertainment acts, celebrity greetings, celebrations as the clock strikes midnight on the East Coast, Midwest, Rocky Mountains and West Coast. The show will start at 8:58 p.m. and go until 12:35 a.m. The show will be hosted from the new Circa resort and will offer a spectacular view of the Plaza’s fireworks show.

Also, the LVCVA will have a virtual livestream event that will literally blow up 2020 as a celebration of music and an eruption of confetti, streamers and fireworks rings in 2021. That livestream will start at 11:30 at this link.

