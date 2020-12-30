Resorts World bringing more than a little light to the end of a dark 2020

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The year 2020 has been so difficult for so many people, and everyone needs a little positive energy heading into the new year. That’s exactly what this massive LED screen here at Resorts World hopes to give us. This display will be shining brightly on New Year’s Eve, and it’s quite a display.

Resorts World CEO Scott Sibella says the LED screen is 100,000 square feet — and it’s the perfect place to put a message as we look forward to 2021.

“To wish everybody ‘Happy New Year!’ on it means a lot to us. It’s one of the largest LED screens in the world, and that’s just part of what Resorts World has. There’s LED inside the building, there’s more on the outside of the building that people haven’t seen yet,” Sibella said.

Resorts World is really trying to get the excitement going for 2021. The huge message will be on full display on New Year’s Eve from 5 p.m. to midnight.

Sibella said once Resorts World opens next summer, he believes it will help Las Vegas rebound after a tough 2020.

