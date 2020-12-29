Police, government officials to hold news briefing to discuss New Year’s Eve plans for Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES – NOVEMBER 1, 2019: A view of the New York-New York Resort and Casino illuminated at night. Valery Sharifulin/TASS (Photo by Valery SharifulinTASS via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Many have wondered what New Year’s Eve will look like in Las Vegas amid the coronavirus pandemic. There could be some more answers on Tuesday when officials from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Clark County Fire Department, Clark County and Las Vegas city governments hold a news briefing. The briefing will be held Tuesday, Dec. 29 at 11:30 a.m.

Already, the usual large fireworks show along the Las Vegas Strip has been canceled. There is a fireworks show planned for the Plaza Hotel in downtown Las Vegas. The Fremont Street Experience is charging a $25 security fee but there will be no live entertainment. Visitors will be required to wear face masks and practice six feet of social distancing.

8 News Now will be hosting a New Year’s Eve special on-air and online from the valley’s new Circa resort located in the downtown area.

The 3.5 hour special, “Las Vegas New Year’s Eve Countdown to 2021,” will be broadcast across 13 West Coast TV markets, showcasing Las Vegas entertainment acts, celebrity greetings, celebrations as the clock strikes midnight on the East Coast, Midwest, Rocky Mountains and West Coast. The show will start at 8:58 p.m. and go until 12:35 a.m.

