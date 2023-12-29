(LAS VEGAS) – We are counting down to New Year’s Eve. On Friday, Dec. 29, Chad Brummett talked with Michael Yo and Nikki Novak on FOX New Mexico ahead of the “Las Vegas Countdown to 2024.”

The show will feature performances by 98 Degrees, Bowling for Soup, legendary musicians Chicago, the Texas rock band the Vandoliers, and Bri Bagwell; with appearances by Berlin, Air Supply, Foghat, American Idol favorites Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken, Pauly Shore, and Micky Dolenz.

The festivities will be broadcast on Nexstar stations in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, Sacramento, Portland, San Diego, Salt Lake City, Albuquerque, Fresno, Honolulu, Colorado Springs, Bakersfield, and Grand Junction.

Additionally, anyone who wants to join the party but is not in one of the 14 cities listed below can watch on any of the websites listed below or the KLAS website at 8newsnow.com.