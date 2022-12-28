ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Year is fast approaching, and if you don’t have plans, you can stay in and dance along with KRQE with the Las Vegas countdown to 2023.

The New Year’s countdown will be hosted by two-time Emmy nominee, comedian, and actor Michael Yo and news personality and Fandango correspondent Nikki Novak who will be live from Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. The coverage will start Saturday, December 31, from 8:58 p.m. to 12:35 a.m.

Viewers are asked to learn the dance that was put together by grammy award-winning DJ Dave Aude, record themselves and use the hashtag #VegasNYE for a chance to get featured and see your clip on TV. Click here to learn the dance.