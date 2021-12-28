Countdown to 2022: New Year’s Eve entertainment acts set to take center stage

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Preparations for the annual New Year’s Eve countdown celebration are underway.

From the ball drop from Times Square to the fireworks show from Dallas, Denver and hotels channel 8 will be counting down to 2022 with celebrations from all four time zones.

New Year’s Eve hosts, Michael Yo and Nikki Novak highlight the big names preparing to take to the stage.

Country singer Scotty Mccreery will kick things off with a special performance along with Las Vegas headlining acts the Blue Man Group, Zowie Bowie, and performers from Cirque Du Soleil’s KA.

Countdown to 2022 will be airing at 14 stations owned by Nexstar all over the west coast and southwest and streaming on their websites including here on 8newsnow.com