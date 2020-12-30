Circa closes New Year’s Eve show to guests due to safety concerns

Vegas NYE

by: Caroline Bleakley

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Circa Resort, Twitter

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas’s newest resort has decided against allowing guests to attend a New Year’s Eve show featuring Zowie Bowie. The performance, for hotel guests only, will still take place at Stadium Swim but guests will not be attending. The show will be broadcast on television only.

“This is all about the people at home and not people in front of us,” said Chris Phillips, the lead singer for Zowie Bowie. The resort opted against having guests at the performance in order to adhere to restrictions against mass gatherings.

Viewers can watch the Zowie Bowie performance on KLAS-TV, channel 8 during its “Las Vegas New Year’s Eve Countdown to 2021” special which starts at 8:58 p.m. Zowie Bowie is the show’s musical host. Viewers will also see other Las Vegas entertainment acts, celebrity greetings and get a spectacular view of the Plaza hotel’s rooftop fireworks show.

Read Next:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery