Circa closes New Year’s Eve show to guests due to safety concerns

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas’s newest resort has decided against allowing guests to attend a New Year’s Eve show featuring Zowie Bowie. The performance, for hotel guests only, will still take place at Stadium Swim but guests will not be attending. The show will be broadcast on television only.

“This is all about the people at home and not people in front of us,” said Chris Phillips, the lead singer for Zowie Bowie. The resort opted against having guests at the performance in order to adhere to restrictions against mass gatherings.

Viewers can watch the Zowie Bowie performance on KLAS-TV, channel 8 during its “Las Vegas New Year’s Eve Countdown to 2021” special which starts at 8:58 p.m. Zowie Bowie is the show’s musical host. Viewers will also see other Las Vegas entertainment acts, celebrity greetings and get a spectacular view of the Plaza hotel’s rooftop fireworks show.

