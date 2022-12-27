LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Chris Isaak said his fans ask him if he gets tired of singing his smash hit song “Wicked Game,” but the man with the velvet voice assured them it’s not the case.

“Not at all,” Isaac said.

The platinum-selling singer-songwriter and actor is often referred to as today’s Elvis. The Grammy-nominated guitarist said no one can fill those blue suede shoes but added that big voices and hopeful lyrics are king.

“I got to hang out with Roy Orbison and go to his house and I was playing songs with him,” Isaak recounted. “He said, you know, ‘Chris,’ he goes, ‘it’s always good, no matter how sad any of my songs are. There’s always got to be a glimmer of hope.'”

Isaak cited Orbison’s hit “Pretty Woman” as an example.

“She walks on by but, ‘Wait, what do I see? Is she coming back to me?’ It’s like, he always has that little bit of hope in there. And I hope I put that in my records,” Isaak said.

