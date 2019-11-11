Skip to content
FBI, Navajo Nation seeks information on homicide south of Gallup
Accomplished college gymnast dies after training accident
Search for missing Florida girl expands to Alabama
Erica’s Tuesday Morning Forecast
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
New Years Eve in Las Vegas with 8 News NOW
Vegas NYE
Thousands of fireworks light up Las Vegas sky
WEB EXTRA: Absinthe couple’s delicate dance on ropes
WEB EXTRA: Opium show’s balloon girl
Las Vegas headliner Frankie Moreno rocks in 2019
WEB EXTRA: Opium bubble man makes magic
WEB EXTRA: Hula-hooping sensation
#VegasNYE Brian Loftus dances with East Side Riot
Caesar and Cleopatra on the Las Vegas Strip
Spazmatics perform for #VegasNYE
WEB EXTRA: Acrobat performs with small dog
Plain White T’s in Las Vegas
Spazmatics take a trivia test
Now Trending on KRQE.com
Study: Mother-daughter trips good for your health
Albuquerque restaurant makes fifth appearance on Food Network
NMSP officer saves suspected drunk driver during traffic stop
New Mexico dentist giving away major smile makeover
Court officials defend judge’s ruling to release Fabian Gonzales
Amber Alert canceled for 7-year-old Carlsbad girl
‘Suspicious package’ deemed safe after bomb squad called to Albuquerque Sunport
Weather
Erica’s Tuesday Morning Forecast
Don't Miss
Albuquerque restaurant makes fifth appearance on Food Network
Lawmaker wants to create bill boosting small businesses run by minorities, women
ABQ Ride Luminaria Tour tickets go on sale November 29
