U.S. Census Bureau will begin mailing invitations to households mid-March

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Get counted and change a life. The 2020 census deadline is just around the corner.

The 2020 census is an account of all people living in the United States, regardless of their status. A few reasons the census is important is because it determined the amount of federal funding and represented in Congress.

Questions on the census are really simple. Brandale Mills, a Census Bureau media specialist, says some of the questions are as simple as your name, age, race, and ethnicity. They then use this data to gather demographic information about the state and country.

In mid-March, the U.S. Census Bureau will begin mailing invitations to households across the country with instructions on how to participate in the 2020 Census. Most households will receive an invitation by April 1, 2020.

People can also respond online, by phone or by mail.

