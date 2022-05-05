NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Military Institute secured the three seed for the upcoming state tournament. The Colts are led by pitcher Luis A. Patron, who leads the nation in strikeouts with 145 according to maxpreps. He believe his success on the mound comes down to the type of pitches he has in his arsenal.

“I’m throwing my fastball, slider, curveball and two-seem,” Patron said. “That’s made me a good pitcher because the hitter cannot think about what pitches I’m going to throw. I’m really proud of me and my coaches that teach me how to play and the pitching coach that gives the signs to pitch.”

In other news, New Mexico United stopped the losing streak. The black and yellow didn’t get back in the win column, but did add a point in USL standings by way of a draw. Up next for New Mexico is a match with San Diego on Saturday.

Also, MMA fighter Jalin Fuller participated in weigh-ins for his upcoming LFA fight on Friday. He will get in the octagon against Myktybek Orolbay.

“You know this man is an original 155er,” Fuller said. “He’s stepping up on short notice as well to face me. He was suppose to fight on the card I just fought on but, his opponent fell through. So, he decided, hey, you know what? I need an opponent, you’re still good. Would you be that opponent? I was like yeah, but I don’t think you know what you’re asking for. I have an 80 and a half inch reach at six foot two. I believe he’s 5’10, maybe a 73 inch reach. There’s almost a foot of length between us and I am going to pick him apart from that range until he just can’t take it anymore and fold.”