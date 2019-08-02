Sports Desk: Zachary Tyler becomes second male Professional Bodybuilder out of New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – In this edition of the Sports Desk, New Mexico United was back on the pitch Wednesday night, and garnered three huge points in league play with a 3-0 victory over El Paso. This marks United’s second consecutive victory and was a big motivation boost, especially being back at home.

“You could see the energy, you could see the fans, you could see how energetic everyone is, and this is a midweek game,” said Kevaughn Frater. “Imagine what they are going to do on the weekend when we come out even stronger.”

Looking at the USL standings, United is still 12 points behind first place, Phoenix Rising. They are also tied with their next opponent Austin Bold, who they will host this Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, Little League baseball fans don’t miss the Roswell Intermediate All-Star team back in action tonight at 7 p.m. on ESPN Plus.

Now to the gridiron, UNM Football will begin their fall practices Friday morning. Improvement is the mindset heading into the season, but to get back to their Bowl-winning ways they will need to win those tough games during the season.

“You know, we are going to be scratching and clawing, and it’s going to come down to winning close games, like a lot of people, like a lot of people,” said Head Coach Bob Davie. “I would like to stand here and say, ‘Okay, I have tremendous pulse of what our record is going to be. I don’t know. I do know athletically we have enough pieces, I do know we have enough guys. Now, how is all that going to gel together?”

KRQE Sports will have much more from Lobo Football on Friday in Sports.

Meanwhile, the state of New Mexico now has its second male professional bodybuilder. Zach Tyler earned his pro card this past weekend in Las Vegas while training with Jojo Ntiforo.

“In middle school and high school, it was just this almost unachievable goal. But it’s like, that’s what we want, and that’s what we are going for, and when it actually happened it still hasn’t fully set in…and you know it’s almost been a week now, but it’s definitely cool,” said Zach Tyler.