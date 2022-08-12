ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After 11 long seasons of the minor league grind, Wynton Bernard finally got the call to the show. Originally a 35th round selection in the 35th round pick in the 2012 draft by the San Diego Padres, Bernard made 3,854 plate appearances with five different organizations before the Rockies decided to bring him to Major League Baseball.

“Schaeffer calls a meeting, I am like oh gosh we got another meeting coming, and so I stand up and Schaeffer goes, After 11 hard minor league seasons Wynton Bernard is going show, and I just kept replaying in my mind all night last night,” he said. “My teammates were all super supportive, everybody is giving me so much love and I think that’s what made it so special. I mean, I have been working so hard for this, I am just so excited to go today.”

In other news, the UNM football roster is filled with local products. In total, there are 35 Lobos that hail from the state of New Mexico, including linebackers Cody Moon and Dion Hunter.

“Like we have coach Howes and coach Ridenour here too, both from the city of Rio Rancho and Albuquerque,” Hunter said. “So, I think its awesome to keep our guys around and it also gives more of a boost for the younger high schoolers here, that we can make it and we can play at the division I level and have the opportunity.”

Also, a professional boxing event is being held in Albuquerque this weekend. Local undefeated fighter Abraham “Hammer” Perez is putting his perfect record on the line against unknown Isaac Anguiano from California.

“The goal is to stay undefeated, you know stay undefeated, get these fights, climb the rankings, and hopefully one day we will get a good televised fight. I feel like this city has always been a combat city. So, its good we have a lot of these local fighters, its going to bring a lot of attention to New Mexico.”