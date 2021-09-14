Sports Desk: Wilson’s experience helpful for Lobos as they prepare for Texas A&M

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The next game on the University of New Mexico football schedule will be one of the stiffest tests for the Lobos since the season started. The Lobos are at nationally-ranked Texas A&M Saturday. Lobos quarterback Terry Wilson has experience not only playing against Texas A&M but against many power five opponents multiple times from his days as the University of Kentucky Wildcats quarterback.

Lobos Head Coach Danny Gonzales said Wilson’s experience is helpful for his team. “Preparation wise it’s unbelievable. I mean, he’s been there. He knows what kind of environment it is,” said Gonzales.

Back in 2018 Wilson, while playing for Kentucky, took Texas A&M into overtime before the Wildcats eventually lost the game. Wilson has been working on his New Mexico teammates’ mindset as they get ready for Saturday. “It starts in practice, you know, we have to prepare right,” said Wilson. “We have to make sure we have the right mindset, you know, that anybody can be beaten. So, we just have to know that.” The Lobos head into the game with a 2-0 record. It’s their first 2-0 start since 2005. Saturday’s game starts at 10:03 a.m. MT.

In other sports news, week five of the Football Friday Night Spirit Stick poll has Rio Grande, Goddard, Piedra Vista and Hobbs competing. Voting ends Friday at noon.

Hall of Fame Boxer Marco Antonio Barrera will take on two-time world champion Ponce De Leon in an exhibition fight on November 20 at the Inn of the Mountain Gods in Mescalero. A press conference announcing the fight was held Tuesday.

Meanwhile, UNM women’s golf finished third in the team totals at the Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire Invitational Tuesday. Lobos junior Napat Jenny Lertsadwattana had the low round for New Mexico on the individual leaderboard. Lertsadwattana fired a final-round four-under 68 to finish seven under par overall. Kaleiya Romero of Pepperdine was the individual medalist after winning in a playoff against Lila Galeai of BYU.

Lastly, the Albuquerque Isotopes defeated El Paso Monday night in a dramatic fashion. Josh Fuentes hit a walk-off two-run shot to give the Isotopes a 5-4 victory. “Coming into that at-bat I had a couple of strikeouts so, you know, I felt like it was time to redeem myself,” said Fuentes.