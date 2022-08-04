ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Eastdale All-Star team began play in the southwest regional on Thursday. It was a tough day for team New Mexico as the squad dropped their first game to Mississippi 7-1. They now move down to the elimination bracket and will play Arkansas at 10 a.m. on Longhorn Network and ESPN+.

Following the 2021 season that saw a number of quarterbacks start for the Lobos, the big question for the cherry and silver is who will be under center for the upcoming season. CJ Montes got the majority of first team reps during spring practices, however coach Gonzales said the job is still up for grabs and hopes somebody separates themselves during fall camp.

“Between now and August 20th, we’re going to divide those reps so that we can evaluate those guys and find out who is the best player to lead our team,” he said. “After August 20th we’ll start getting that guy ready with leadership. If it shows it’s head earlier, then we’ll announce earlier. I have no desire to wait and hide anything from anybody because it doesn’t matter. The guys on our team needs to know who our quarterback is.”

Meanwhile the Artesia Bulldogs are ready to add to their record number of state championships. It is the second year under head coach Maupin, and he believes a full offseason with the team will make a huge difference.

“I mean it started in the off-season we got after it. We changed our culture in the weight room, we changed our culture our culture out at practice,” Maupin said. “You know last year I came in real late and we didn’t get the whole year and so this year we are excited about where we are.”

In other news, New Mexico United suffered a 2-1 loss on Wednesday night. The two goals surrendered came within a five minute spam of each other and left the players surprised in the breakdown on defense.

“It’s easy to say that it was a lapse of concentration, but I don’t know,” Josh Suggs said. “We need to review it on film and kind of see exactly what happened and where we went wrong because right now I just have no idea.”