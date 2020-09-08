Sports Desk: Whistle Stop Cafe wins All American Futurity

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It sounds like a restaurant loaded with tasty treats but ‘Whistle Stop Cafe’ is actually a quarter horse and the latest winner of Ruidoso’s All American Futurity. Jockey Ricky Ramirez guided the speedy horse to victory in the $3 million race at Ruidoso Downs on Monday. Quarterhorse racing’s richest event made it six wins in six races for Whistle Stop Cafe. The same horse won the $1 million Rainbow Futurity back in July by three-quarters of a length.

In other sports, the Manzano Monarchs football team has started a book club, hoping to help players and coaches bond and learn during a season postponed by the coronavirus pandemic. The Monarchs are hoping to have a season with the rest of high school football players in the spring.

New Mexico boxer Josh Torres believes he may have underestimated his last opponent in the ring. Canadian champion Cody Crowley kept his perfect record by defeating Torres by unanimous decision at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles Sunday.

A ten-month absence from the ring also did not help Torres against the very experienced Crowley. “Well the last thing I want to do is make any excuses, but I do think it played a little factor, not just the ring rust, but the COVID,” said Torres. “It was hard to get good sparring, a lot of sparring and the fact that he was a southpaw. There were a lot of things that were against us that night.”

Dustin Johnson finished what he started Monday. Johnson wrapped up a victory at the Tour Championship with a final round 68 and 21 under par total. Johnson’s 23rd PGA Tour win also brought him a $15 million check.

Serena Williams had to work to beat Maria Sakkari in the U.S. open round of 16 Monday. Williams did prevail, winning 6-3, 7-6 and 6-3.

