Sports Desk: Weini Kelati named Honda Sports Award winner; 5 Lobo football players honored by Mountain West

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – All of the winning continues for UNM cross country superstar Weini Kelati. The Lobo junior was named the Honda Sports Award winner on Wednesday, which is given to the best of the best in all of collegiate athletes.

Kelati becomes just the second UNM cross country runner to be selected for the award, joining Ednah Kurgat who won in 2017. Kelati won the NCAA National Championship in women’s cross country this year. She also repeated as the Mountain West champion.

“There’s no limits for what you want to achieve,” said Kelati. “Work hard and never give up. That’s all I have to say.”

Five Lobo football players were honored by the Mountain West with postseason recognition. Punter Tyson Dyer was named All-Mountain West second team. His teammates, running back Ahmari Davis, offensive linemen Teton Saltes and Kyle Stapley, along with linebacker Alex Hart, were honorable mentions.

New Mexico State running back Jason Huntley is the latest collegiate player from the state to accept an invitation to the NFLPA Bowl. The game will give Huntley a chance to showcase his skills in front of NFL scouts. The game is January 18 at the Rose Bowl.

Santi Moar is no longer a member of New Mexico United. The talented forward has signed with rival Phoenix Rising FC.

Diego Sanchez has a new deal with the UFC. He is also the latest addition to UFC Fight Night 168 scheduled for the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho February 15.

New Mexico State squared-up its rivalry series with the UTEP Miners on their home floor in Las Cruces last night. The 59-56 victory improved the Aggies record to 5-4 as they prepare for three games on the road.

The NMAA has approved classification and alignment for the 2020-2022 block of competition. The Mayfield Trojans and Valencia Jaguars are a pair of football teams that will drop in classification.