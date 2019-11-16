Sports Desk: Weini Kelati dominates NCAA regionals; Gary Colson has his say in Loboland again

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo women’s cross country junior Weini Kelati dominated the field at the NCAA Regionals in Salt Lake City, Utah on Friday. Kelati finished the course 57 seconds ahead of the field with a time of 18:58:7.

Teammate Ednah Kurgat followed Kelati as the Lobos finished one and two. As a team, the Lobos finished second. It’s the tenth consecutive time the Lobos have finished in the top two as a team.

The Lobos qualified for the NCAA Championships as a team. The championships are next week in Indiana.

Lobo football will return to competitive play Saturday for the first time since the death of a teammate. The Lobos will play on the blue turf at nationally-ranked Boise State.

“We should play more inspired now, you know, all that we’ve been through these past couple of weeks,” said Lobo linebacker Jacobi Hern. “It’s just like, we got something to play for. It’s something bigger than this that we got to play for.”

The Lobos and Broncos have an 8:15 p.m. start time on ESPN 2.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has been suspended for the rest of the season by the NFL after hitting Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head during a Thursday night football game.

A blast from the past: He coached Lobo men’s basketball from 1980 until 1988. Gary Colson came in after the Lobogate scandal that left the program on life support. He brought Lobo basketball back before being forced to resign.

Last Wednesday, Colson was honored at Dreamstyle Arena before the Lobos first game in the Legends Classic. He also got a chance to share memories and talk about his time leading the Lobos.

In state volleyball action, top-seed Cleveland defeated Eldorado three games to one. Three-seed Las Cruces swept Hobbs three games to none.