ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ten year memorial boxing event honoring the late Johnny Tapia is set for Friday night. Weigh ins took place on Thursday, and local fighter Matthew “Diamond Boy” Griego is excited to make his return to the ring.

“You know, two years ago I fought for an ABF Title, the week after they shut down, COVID obviously, and we shut down and were unable to anything,” said Griego. “So, I was trying to stay motivated, trying to run, and trying to stay in shape, but it got tough. “During that time I actually found out I was going to be a father, so now I have a 4 month old little girl and she motivated me, and obviously my fiancée as well.”

In other news, UNM freshman guard Donovan Dent has joined the Lobos after a high school career capped off by being named “Mr. Basketball” in California. He spoke on his decision to join UNM.

“Definitely coach P for sure,” Dent said. “Like, me, my dad, like, kind of knew about him a lot growing up. Like, we watched him when he was coaching at Minnesota and all that. When I came on my visit they made me feel like I was already part of the team, you know and all that. So, I feel like it was the best fit for me personally.”

Meanwhile Albuquerque Academy catcher Satish Raichur is trying out for the USA baseball team. Raichur has been working out during the offseason, and he likes his chances to make the team.

“I’ve been working out once or twice a day and I’ve been hitting every day and working on catching drills and traveling all around trying to get seen,” he said. “It’s been a blast. I think I’m going to bring a switch hitting bat with a great catcher and I’ll bring a lot of experience and I’ll bring a lot of good attitude.”