ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobos true freshman Christian Washington has his first Mountain West honor. Washington is the Mountain West Freshman of the Week. Washington returned a kickoff one hundred yards for a touchdown during the Lobos Mountain West opening 31-14 loss to Boise State last Friday.

He averaged 65.5 yards per return against the Broncos. Washington’s 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown was the 9th in Lobo history and 26th in Mountain West history. The Lobos will host the UTEP Miners Saturday. The game has a 6 pm start time.

In other sports news, New Mexico State continues to search for its first win of the season. The Aggies fell at UTEP 20-13 last Saturday and will travel to Wisconsin this week for a date against the Badgers.

“We’re laying the foundation of the program,” said NMSU head coach Jerry Kill. “You know, you can’t just flick your fingers and win. You got to have players; you got to have a program. There’s a lot of things you got to do. It’s encouraging to see that they’re trying to do what we want them to do and where we head from here. Yes. We got a long way to go, and a lot of its little things.”

The Aggies are at Wisconsin Saturday. Sandia, Artesia, Deming, and Belen are schools competing for the Friday Night Football Spirit Stick in week five. Fans can vote on KRQE.com until noon Friday.

The Lobo women’s golf team is in fifth place after rounds one and two of the Branch Law Firm/ Dick McGuire Invitational. The Lobos are 4over par as a team. Ohio State leads at 10 under par. Lobo senior Jenny Lerdsatwattana is tied for 8th on the player leaderboard with a 2 under par total after two rounds.

Lea Zurlinden is the Mountain West Volleyball Freshman of the week. The Lobos middle blocker started all three matches in the UC San Diego Tournament and played in all 13 sets. She finished with 21 kills, 11 total blocks, and 29 points in the tournament.

The Lobos went 3-0 in the tournament to improve to 7-1 on the season and have won their last four matches. UNM returns to the court on Wednesday, Sept. 14, against Northern Arizona, with the first serve set for 6:30 p.m. in Johnson.

Miami Marlins and former Carlsbad high pitching ace Trevor Rogers had his nasty stuff working in game one of two against the Texas Rangers Monday. Rogers went 6.1 innings, striking out nine, allowing four hits and two runs. His bullpen didn’t hold up the performance. Mark Mathias was able to draw a bases-loaded walk to bring in the winning run in a 3-2 Texas win.