Sports Desk: Vante Hendrix is a welcomed addition to Lobo Men’s Basketball

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo Men’s Basketball is now 13-2 on the season after a 74-69 victory on Sunday over UC Davis. They will head back into conference play on an eight-game winning streak and also a new face that brings a lot of energy to this team, Vante Hendrix.

“As far as Vante goes, I thought tonight was his best game. I know in the first game everyone got excited because he made some 3’s, but the things he did today with his defense and his rebounding is what this kind of sorely lacks,” said UNM Head coach Paul Weir.

“I think I just play like that every game, that’s just the type of person I am. I like to bring the energy and anything I can bring to the team mostly,” said Vante Hendrix.

UNM will move on to play at San Jose State on Wednesday at 8 p.m.

Lobo Women’s Basketball is also heading back into conference play on Wednesday, as they host San Jose State at 7 p.m. UNM is coming off a much needed break, and it seems like this team is refreshed and focused on what’s ahead.

“You know, I think it was needed. We were tired, and now I think we are rested. We had a good week of practice. So, you know, hopefully, we will play better,” said UNM Women’s Head Basketball Coach Mike Bradbury. “Now we are able to come back and watch film of all those games and learn from our mistakes. So, it was perfect and it came at the right time,” said UNM guard Aisia Robertson.

Albuquerque’s own Angelo Leo had a big win in the boxing ring over the weekend. Leo now holds the Latino featherweight title and has a World Title shot headed his way in the near future. Leo is now 19-0 with 9 KOs in his professional career, and this win on Saturday really shows that he is a contender.

“I had to prove a point with this performance, and you know, I think I did. I think I showed one, that I do got power and I do got pop in my punch, and two is that I can go the distance and still have my power. I mean, I was able to take this guy out in the 11th round, which says something,” said Angelo Leo.

Leo has 120 days to defend his current title.