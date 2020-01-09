Sports Desk: Vance Jackson seeing double with Lobos; Long leaving SDSU

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After starting the season slowly, University of New Mexico guard and forward Vance Jackson seems to have found his game, and he is giving the Lobos a double dose.

For the second consecutive game, Jackson put a double-double on the stat sheet of 25 points or better. Jackson scored 29 points and pulled down 13 rebounds in a 78-64 victory over Fresno State on Tuesday night.

“First game of the season, I wasn’t making shots, but I just kept my head up,” said Jackson.

The Lobos will host Air Force on Sunday.

One of the most successful head coaches San Diego State has ever had walked away after leading the team for nine seasons. Rocky Long stepped down Wednesday after meeting with Syracuse about its vacant defensive coordinator position earlier in the week. The move has New Mexico fans wondering if the former Lobo coach and player is planning a return to become defensive coordinator for the Lobos under new head coach Danny Gonzales.

The Dallas Cowboys formally introduced Mike McCarthy as the club’s ninth head coach Wednesday. The former Green Bay Packers head coach told the media that he won his first Super Bowl at AT&T stadium and couldn’t wait to win one for the Cowboys.

Minnesota Twins catcher Mitch Garver had his best season in the big leagues in 2019. The Silver Slugger award winner also snagged the single-season record for home runs by a catcher in the Twins organization.

Garver is back home in Albuquerque during the offseason reflecting on his big year.

“It’s crazy coming up through the system,” said Garver. “I was drafted as a senior. I wasn’t given much of a chance, and I kind of worked my way up through the whole system. Being able to breakthrough and have my breakthrough year this past year, it’s been a great opportunity. I’m just really excited for the future.”