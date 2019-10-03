Sports Desk: Vance Jackson ready to build on last season; AHS boys soccer remains undefeated

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Vance Jackson finished his redshirt sophomore season on fire for the University of New Mexico men’s basketball team. It has Lobo fans wondering what the now-redshirt junior will do for an encore.

Last year, Jackson came alive during the Mountain West Tournament averaging over 25 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 steals. The performance got him a spot on the all-tournament team, but Jackson and the Lobos felt like they had unfinished business after failing to advance past the quarterfinals. The way the season ended left the Lobos motivated.

“When the season ended last year, we really didn’t have no off-season,” said Jackson. “You know, we were working here like right after the season ended. “We all got that bitter taste in our mouth from that loss we took against Utah State, so we just want to bring back that winning days.”

The Lobos start the season with an exhibition game at home against Eastern New Mexico on November 6.

The Lobos are giving women an inside look at the program Thursday. The women’s walkthrough has a 5:30 p.m. start time at Dreamstyle Arena.

Former Lobo basketball player Hugh Greenwood has a new deal to continue his footy career in Australia. Greenwood, in what has been called a steal for one team, has signed a multi-year deal with the Gold Coast Suns. The deal is believed to be four years. Greenwood, who played for the Adelaide Crows since 2017, wanted a long term deal. The Crows were only willing to sign him to two years.

Ahmari Davis is leading the Lobos in rush yards as the cherry and silver prepare to start Mountain West Conference play. Davis is averaging 90 yards per game. He had 99 yards in a loss at Liberty last weekend and feels he could have played better.

“I got a lot of things to work on so I will put in the extra time, put in the extra work to make myself better because, like I said, I’m not really proud of that game. I got to step up.”

The Lobos are at San Jose State on Friday.

The good times continue for the Albuquerque High Bulldogs boys’ soccer team. The Bulldogs ran their record to a perfect 11-0 Wednesday with a 3-nil victory over the Rio Grande Ravens. The Bulldogs are currently ranked 15th in the nation by Maxpreps.

Former Albuquerque High basketball star Alvin Meadors lost his battle with cancer this week. Meadors led the Bulldogs to a state title in 1971. He went on to Highlands University where he was an All-American. Meadors was 66 years old. Funeral services for Meadors are scheduled for October 19 at 11 a.m. at God’s House Church.