Sports Desk: Vance Jackson enters the ‘Transfer Portal’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo Men’s Basketball junior Vance Jackson has entered the Transfer Portal. Jackson released a statement on Twitter saying that he loved his time at the University of New Mexico, but will not be returning for his senior season.

Over his two seasons at UNM, Jackson averaged 12.2 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. He marks the second player from Lobo Men’s Basketball, in the past two days to enter the transfer portal, as JJ Caldwell announced that he was leaving on Sunday night.

The New Mexico High School Coaches Association voted to move their scheduled All-Star games for high school football, volleyball, soccer and basketball on Monday. This does not include baseball, softball and tennis, as these sports all-star games have been canceled.

Originally scheduled for June, the NMHSCA has changed the dates to now July 27 to 29 in Albuquerque. This new date will coincide with the 76th annual Coaches Clinic.

With spring sports being canceled in 2020, a man named Kenny Groves came up with an idea to have a “Just N.M.” high school tournament in June. He made a Facebook post last week, and since then it has taken off as teams from every classification across the state look to join.

“Well I mean, in Class 4A we are looking to secure some fields in Las Cruces and I understand that once thing came out that Coach Angel Castillo from Cleveland is kind enough to offer up to do the 5A thing. I made arrangements today actually, for another director to take over the 3A and that could possibly be in Carlsbad and maybe even follow up with 2A and 1A in the same area,” said Kenny Groves.

To find out more information on this tournament and if your team could possibly join, you can find Kenny Groves on Facebook or you can call him at 575-302-3223.

In the ring, local boxer Brian Mendoza is still hard at work during quarantine in Las Vegas, Nevada. A top-ranked, promoted boxer, Mendoza is coming off of the first loss in career back in November. Now 18-1 as a professional, Mendoza has learned a lot from that loss and is hungry to bounce back.

“Coming off of that split decision loss was really tough, frustrating, I was mad at myself more than anything. There was a lot more I could of done obviously, you know the, would of could of should of at this point, but I am just looking forward, and more than anything I just learned that I need to get back to what I am really good at and just focus on building that stuff. There is going to be huge changes for this next fight and I am just really motivated to get back in there and show people what I can do,” said Brian Mendoza.

Mendoza is also looking to make a career-changing move, as he will move up a weight class.

“The biggest change though, might be that we are moving up to 154. My body has been at 147 for years and years. I feel like and in the gym, I feel like I am the strongest when I am at 154,” said Mendoza.

Mendoza hopes to be in the ring in June or July.