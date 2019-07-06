Sports Desk: Van Tate talks with Diego Sanchez’s UFC 239 Opponent

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- In this edition of the Sports Desk we start with a look from Las Vegas, Nevada. Sports Director Van Tate is covering all of the action during fight week, leading up to Saturday’s UFC 239 event.

Van Spoke with Diego Sanchez’s opponent, Micheal Chiesa, and he is glad that the old Diego is back. “You know, the guy is crazy and that doesn’t ruffle my feathers at all man like this is fighting we are all freaking crazy. So it’s like him being back with his crazy self is good. I am glad, I want the best version of him. If the best version of Diego is the old crazy Diego, then cool that’s the guy I want on fight night. So, I hope that’s the guy I get”, said Micheal Chiesa.

The New Mexico United will be back in regular season action of Saturday and while the team doesn’t like their current position in the standings, which is 7th in the USL Western Conference, they are excited to get the 2nd half of the season kicked off right.

“It’s huge, I mean we absolutely, we look at where we are in the standings right now, and I think that everyone can say, honestly that’s probably where we should be, considering some of the draws that we had and maybe a result at home that didn’t go our way. That said, we are still in a good position with how tight the table is. Saturday will be extremely important for us”, said Head Coach Troy Lesesne.

The United will play at the Real Monarchs on Saturday at 8 p.m. and that game will be shown on ESPN+.