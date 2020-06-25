Sports Desk: USL unveils 2020 season format

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – In this edition of the Sports Desk we start with soccer, as the USL released its format for the 2020 USL Championship season. The league laid out a plan that will consist of eight regional groups that will play in a 16-game season.

League to be divided into eight regionalized groups

Teams will complete a 16-game regular season schedule

Two teams from each group – 16 teams total – advance to 2020 USL Championship Playoffs

Permitting the impact of COVID-19 in a community of the team, each team will get eight games at home and eight games away. The regular season will take place over 13 weeks and will conclude on the weekend of October 2, with the top two teams from each region moving on to a single-elimination, 16-team playoff.

More news from soccer, University of New Mexico head women’s soccer coach Heather Dyche has announced the promotion of Michaela Supple to assistant coach and recruiting coordinator. Supple is a native of New Mexico and was apart of four state titles at Albuquerque Academy from 2008 to 2012. Coach Dyche believes that Supple was a no brainier for the position.

“I did a national search and kind of spoke to some people and there were certainly people that were very qualified for it, but none more than Michaela, she’s from New Mexico, she just graduated with her master’s degree in sports science, she’s been apart of our staff for the past 3 years in a different capacity, but she has learned the ropes and she knows how things work and shes from Albuquerque which matters to me again,” said Dyche.

Two weeks ago, New Mexico State University’s stand out baseball player, Nick Gonzales was picked by the Pittsburgh Pirates as the seventh overall pick in the MLB Draft. On Wednesday, Gonzales officially put pen to paper, earning a signing bonus of $5,432,400 (full slot value).

It’s amazing to think that Gonzales went from a walk-on at NMSU, to now first-round draft pick, but he says that he will never lose his “blue-collar” mentality. “You know, I plan on doing the same thing pretty much the rest of the way. You know, working hard and I know it’s not the true underdog story anymore, but I still think that I have that chip on my shoulder a little bit,” said Gonzales. As of now, Gonzales is the 59th best prospect in all of baseball and ranks second in the Pirates organization.

Now to hoops, UNM Women’s Basketball has felt the struggles of this pandemic during the summer, as they haven’t been able to work out as much and still don’t have much clarity on when they can return to UNM. Head Coach Mike Bradbury hopes to have most of his team return to New Mexico by mid-July, but he does have multiple players that are international and with the current global pandemic, travel restrictions may push back their return time even further.

“Yeah, we talk to them all the time and they are not going to be back during that week, You know, so we don’t really know, we are just kind of waiting to see when they are allowed,” said Bradbury. So, the unknown is in play headed into the fall, but one thing is for sure and that is that they bring back a solid returning cast of players. A strong group of sophomores and juniors will help this team but highlighting the group will be seniors, Antonia Anderson and Jayden De La Cerda.

“Hopefully they can provide the leadership that their teammates need, but as far as playing-wise, they will be at the forefront of what we are trying to do,” said Bradbury. De La Cerda has proven to be a key piece in this team over the past few seasons, and coach Bradbury has high hopes for her in 2020-2021. “Yeah, I am looking for her to have a big year. Her potential is there and she has improved so much since her freshman year that you know I expect her to be really good this year,” said Bradbury.

Let’s finish with Wednesday’s edition of The Lost Season as we profile Sandia High School stand out student-athlete, Mia Roy.

“Hi my name is Mia Roy and I was a senior at Sandia High School. I was apart of the varsity basketball and track teams. I was apart of the basketball state championship team as a freshman and have also won three district titles. In track, I hold multiple state championships, the state record in the 4 by 1, and the school record in the 300 hurdles,” said Roy. “I will be attending Dallas Baptist University to compete at the next level. As the pandemic hit my heart hurt to know that I would never compete with my team again. We had been working so hard and could feel that it was our year to take it all, but God had different plans for us. I made memories with my teams that I will always cherish, from the bottom of my heart I want to thank everyone at Sandia High School for helping me do things that I never thought possible.”