Sports Desk: USL pushes back initial start date for New Mexico United season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In this edition of the Sports Desk we start with New Mexico United Soccer, as the United Soccer League or USL provided additional updates on Thursday on how the ongoing pandemic is affecting the 2020 season start.

The USL initially set a date to have the season start on May 10, but with this COVID-19 crisis still ongoing, the league decided to change that. With the timeline no longer tenable, the USL is now awaiting further guidance and clarity from local, state, and national health authorities before announcing a new earliest return to the play date. Team training moratoriums have been extended through May 15, but the USL is also exploring scenarios that would allow for players to return to training facilities to conduct individual or small group work prior to May 15.

Now to the octagon, as locally-trained UFC Fighter Ray Borg is set to be back in the cage by May 13. He will take on Ricky Simon in a bantamweight bout in Jacksonville, Florida and with sports being almost non-existent at the moment, Borg believes that this fight card could get a lot of attention.

“If it’s not basketball or football season, there is always something going on besides the UFC, but right now that’s it, that’s all people are getting. So, it may attract a bunch of new fans, so it’s going to be a lot of eyes on us and I think it’s kind of cool to try and get the world a little bit back to normalcy as possible,” said Borg.

Borg is looking for a third-consecutive victory on May 13 and Ray expects an exciting fight with Simon. “He’s a real, real gritty dude. I think it’s honestly going to force to be a really fun fight. We have a lot of the same characteristics, as far as fighting, we have a lot of the same styles. So, I think certain things are going to cancel each other out and it’s going to make for a really exciting fight,” said Borg. That fight card is slated to be shown on ESPN and ESPN+ on May 13.

Now to the diamond, as former Carlsbad Caveman stand out Pitcher and 13th-overall draft pick in 2017 by the Miami Marlins, Trevor Rogers is currently in Carlsbad, NM during the suspension of the baseball season. Rogers has shown a lot of progression in his two years with the Miami Marlins organization and after being moved up to double-A last season, he has high hopes of getting to the MLB in the near future.

“I mean, being drafted by the Marlins has definitely been a blessing, you know. I mean, going on three years removed from high school and I am in double-A already, that’s pretty uncommon. So, it’s definitely a blessing and I’m definitely on the fast track that’s for sure,” said Rogers.

Prior to the pandemic, Rogers had a start at Spring Training with the big club. He had a decent outing, but the experience was second to none. “Yeah, it was a really good experience. You know I got to be around all the big league guys, learn from them, learn from Don and the pitching coach, and you know just get a little bit of a taste from the big leagues. You know, it makes you want it that much more and it was an awesome experience,” said Rogers.

Let’s finish on the diamond, as New Mexico Junior College announced a new head baseball coach this week. NMJC decided to hire from within and promote the then-assistant coach, Mike Robbins.

Robbins has ten years of coaching experience but this will be his first head coaching job. He has high hopes for his program moving forward and he feels that he is the right man for the job, because he has a passion for the program.

“So, I came here in 2010 as a volunteer coach and this was my first place to ever coach at. So, you know in the other places that I have been, it was always something that I said I would want to go back and do. Coach Durham, he called me around this time last year and talked to me about the job, ended up offering it to me, and long story short, here I am. This place means a lot to me and its really important that we do well,” said Robbins.