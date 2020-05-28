Sports Desk: Update on former Lobo Antino Jackson

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In this edition of the “Sports Desk” we start with an update on former Lobo Men’s Basketball point guard, Antino Jackson. Jackson played for the Lobos for only one year back in 2017, but he has since been a fan favorite of the team.

Jackson has played basketball in the past two years overseas professionally. He played in multiple countries including Italy, Estonia, and most recently Israel. Antino signed a deal to play in the top tier of the Israel League, but it fell through after the club signed another point guard.

“You know, it happened like it happened, they took an ex-NBA guy and I can’t do nothing about it. I got to prove myself if I get on that level again, you know what I mean. I have played with all of those guys, but it would have been cool to have done this whole interview in Israel right now, telling you that I am playing with Maccabi Haifa and we are starting June 21, but it happens like it happens,” said Jackson.

Antino seems positive moving forward though, as this past year in Israel he averaged over 17 points and six assists per game. He is currently in Houston, TX, just working on his craft and remaining ready for whatever comes next. “Man, you know its motivation. It’s just like, I am going to get in the gym and I am going to work and hopefully, I get a chance to play against those guys and show them that they picked the wrong one, but you know just put in work,” said Jackson.

Moving on, A local non-profit organization is looking to help parents and kids through this summer, as they are starting a summer sports camp that will run for the entire month of June. Duke City Volleyball Academy 505 Volleyball is teaming up with Elite Sports NM to host Summer Sports Camp that will take place at the Field House, located off of Paseo Del Norte.

The camp hopes to get kids involved in sporting activities, while also staying safe and healthy. “When kids are dropped off, right away we are doing temperature checks, we have hand sanitizing stations, we have our ratios at five to one. Our courts here are designated so that the kids plus their coaches are assigned to a court, we won’t be crossing over or cross-contaminating anything. You know, we are doing things extra and above to make sure we have a safe place for kids to come,” said camp Sports Director Kevin Banks.

Both organizations understand that this time has been tough for athletes and parents of athletes, so they hope that this camp will help the community. “I mean, gosh it’s been a long two and a half months, I have kids myself and they are kind of getting that cabin fever. They want to get outside and do something or go to a facility to play basketball, play futsal, play volleyball. You know, I know a lot of kids are looking forward to getting out and having their summer back, so to speak,” said Banks.

Lastly, in this edition of The Lost Season, we profile a multi-sport athlete from Manzano High School, Samantha Gamboa. Gamboa was able to play her senior season in volleyball but didn’t get to finish out her high school career in softball.

“In the spring I had only played two softball games due to COVID-19 it was cut a little bit short, I had worked so hard and I was hoping for another district championship and to be able to compete in state again. Although it was cut off, I will be playing softball at NMHU where I will also be studying special education. Thank you and congratulations to the class of 2020,” said Gamboa.