Sports Desk: UNM’s Teton Saltes Named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – In this edition of the Sports Desk, we start with a look back at New Mexico United’s 2-1 victory over Sacramento Republic FC. This win is huge for the United as it gives them three crucial points. New Mexico United now sits in 5th place in the USL Western Conference Standings with 29 points and a 7-5-8 USL record.

New Mexico United will be back in action on Wednesday at home against El Paso, that game will kick off at 7 p.m. at Isotopes Park.

Meanwhile, Roswell Little League has done something that hasn’t been done since 1956, which is to make it to the Little League World Series. Roswell’s Intermediate All-Star team beat East Texas in the Houston Regional on Wednesday night, 10-3. The team will now head to Livermore, California, to play the winner of the East Region and the Southeast Region in the 1st round on Monday. That game will be at 2 p.m. MT and it will be streamed online on ESPN+.

Also, University of New Mexico football will begin practice soon. However, one player on the team heard some good news on Thursday. Valley High School graduate, and now Lineman for the Lobos, Teton Saltes was named to the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List. Teton is one of 86 players from college football to be on the initial watch list. He is also the first Lobo to make the list since 2015.

The Wuerffel Trophy is presented each February and is awarded to a player that shows exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement.

Meanwhile, USA Weightlifting is hosting the 2019 American Open Series II in Albuquerque this week. The 3-day event started on Thursday at the Albuquerque Convention Center. There are 560 athletes from across the country will be in town to hopefully earn a spot at this years American Open Finals in Salt Lake City, Utah.

“Weightlifting is a very exciting sport. So, we do Olympic weightlifting, which is snatch and clean and jerk. There are lots of athletes here that have a huge potential of being at the Olympics in 2020. So, you can expect a lot of action”, said USA Weightlifting Director of Events, Pedro Meloni. To find out more information on this event, click here.

Also, Former Lobo Point Guard Antino Jackson has signed a new professional basketball deal to play in a prestigious league in Estonia. “Well recently I just got a deal to go play for a team in Russia, and they participate in the VTB league, and its a top 5 league in Europe. You know, its a really big jump and a really good chance for me,” said Antino Jackson.

Also, Round 3 of this year’s Pacific Coast Amateur Championships wrapped up on Thursday at the Univesity of New Mexico Championship Golf Course. To see a look at the leaderboard heading into Friday’s final round, click here.

Meanwhile, the New Mexico Ice Wolves wrapped up the second day of their inaugural Main Camp Thursday at the Outpost Ice Arenas. The 4-day event is a tryout for hockey players from all over the world to try and make a spot on this year’s roster. Head Coach Phil Fox has liked what he has seen so far.

“I am really thrilled with everybody who has came in. Everyone is competing hard, the competition level is really high, and that’s what we are looking for. You know, we want the right players to make this 20 plus roster and they are definitely making it hard on us and showing us what they got”, said Phil Fox.

Main Camp Schedule

July 25 – Games start at 8 a.m. MT and run through 8 p.m. MT Friday, July 26- Games start at 8 a.m. MT and run through 6 p.m. MT

Saturday, July 27 – All-Star Game at 11 a.m. MT




