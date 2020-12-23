Sports Desk: UNM’s Teton Saltes named a finalist for 2020 Wuerffel Trophy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Valley High School graduate and Lobo senior, Teton Saltes has been named one of three finalists for the 2020 Wuerffel Trophy. The University of New Mexico offensive lineman was a semifinalist last year and now becomes UNM’s second finalist in the last four years joining Garrett Adcock from 2016.

The Wuerffel Trophy is known as College Football’s Premier Award for Community Service and is presented annually to the FBS player who best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement. Teton has done a lot for the community in New Mexico and on his family’s reservation in South Dakota.

The award means a lot to Saltes. “The work that we have done, the service, the people that we have helped. I mean, that’s the most important part, and for that to get recognition is huge for me. The best thing about this award and the thing that’s making me more [sic] happy than anything else is we are getting more people to know about what’s going on and we are getting more people to mobilize,” said Saltes.

The announcement of the 2020 Wuerffel Trophy recipient is slated to be made next week.

Now to hoops, UNM Men’s Basketball opened their conference schedule with a 77-53 loss at Boise State on Monday night. “I told the guys after the game, I don’t, obviously their length is strong so I don’t want to take away from that, but I just thought it was their intensity. I thought they played harder defensively than we did and it’s a great learning lesson to see a team with that experience play that hard. We just didn’t quite have it,” said UNM Head Coach Paul Weir.

UNM took a lead with a game-opening three-pointer but Boise State would take control after that, and finish with four scorers in the double figures. UNM definitely struggled in their first loss, on both sides of the ball. “Unfortunately, we just had a really tough time taking care of the basketball tonight. You know, we got a young group, and they get the ball and it might be a loose ball or a play and they just get excited and they throw something that’s not there. We just got to learn to be more patient offensively,” said Weir.

Now 0-1 in conference play and 3-1 overall, UNM will play Boise State again on Wednesday. Players said after this game that nerves could have played into their performance, but they are taking it as a learning experience and are optimistic moving forward. “We just need to stay positive. The good thing about this schedule right now, you know a positive to it is, we get to come back and play Wednesday. You know we seen [sic] them throw their first punch and now we got to throw ours,” said UNM forward Logan Padgett.

UNM versus Boise State is Wednesday at 8 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.

Meanwhile, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced their list of eligible candidates for the Class of 2021 on Tuesday and it includes first-time nominees Michael Cooper and Lou Henson.

“I just found out that I have been nominated to the basketball hall of fame class of 2021. I have always played the game of basketball for the love of the game and for the team concept of winning and to be recognized for your individual accolades is very humbling and special to me,” said former Lobo and NBA great Michael Cooper.

Unfortunately, Henson passed away in July; He was 88 years old. His memory will live on as the former New Mexico State head coach did a lot for the state. Finalists for the class of 2021 are slated to be announced in March.

